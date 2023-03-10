Allen Montelongo’s New Book, "I See the Skies as Grey and Not Blue," is a Series of Poems from Deep Within the Author's Soul to Reveal the Inner Workings of His Mind
American Fork, UT, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Allen Montelongo, who is originally from northern Utah, lives with his wife and their multiple pets, and enjoys collecting and reading comic books, has completed his most recent book “I See the Skies as Grey and Not Blue”: a stirring collection of poems and ruminations that reflect upon how the author views the world around him.
“Embark on a journey with me through the inner emotions of my soul by reading my poetry book I see the skies as grey and not Blue,” shares Montelongo. “These collections of poems are a bit dark and disturbing but express a vivid recollection of what is going through my mind. I chose the title because I myself struggle with mental illness and those with mental illness tend to have a different perspective on life and life’s experiences.”
Published by Fulton Books, Allen Montelongo’s book is a deeply moving and personal assortment of poetry that will take readers on an intimate journey through the author’s mind, inviting them to experience the world as he does. Each passage will challenge readers to expand their horizons and observations on what the world can be and stay with them long after their conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “I See the Skies as Grey and Not Blue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
