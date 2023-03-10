Author John P.R. Hughes’s New Book, “Drakespawn,” is the Second Exciting Volume in His Riveting Rings of Silver Trilogy
Recent release “Drakespawn: Rings of Silver,” from Page Publishing author John P.R. Hughes, is an action-packed return to the island continent of Ockland, where heroes Ronan, Hart, Ash, and Blackthorn reunite for a perilous journey across the sea, where they join King Patrick and his allies in a quest to defeat the Daemon King in his evil quest for dominion over all Erilan.
Frankfort, KY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John P.R. Hughes, a Kentucky native whose wife, Jan, is the cover artist and illustrator of his trilogy, has completed his new book, “Drakespawn: Rings of Silver”: a gripping and potent continuation of his spellbinding tale of dragons, knights, and the fierce battle between noble warriors and the forces of evil.
Three dragons from a clutch of thirteen, spawned by the white firedrake in the frozen mountains of the island continent of Ockland, bring doom and pestilence into the kingdom of Clovis. These evil drakespawn steal a venerated relic from the heart of King Patrick’s fortress of Tantangel, revealing other dark secrets threatening the Ocklanders with what remains of the Sand King’s curse. Patrick’s quest to recover the treasure, the Drakestone, leads him and his company of knights to Erilan across a vast sea, where their adventures entwine with many heroes opposing the malevolent Shadow, more perilous than the Sand King, arising in the east to menace all the lands.
Four such heroes are Ronan, Hart, Ash, and Blackthorn, reunited in their commitment to aid the Croe in their defense of the Twilight Wood against the swarms of daemons and necromantic horrors sworn to Ghul’s conquest. Yet the Daemon King’s triumph seems inevitable over the Croe and their few allies, the great forest only the first step in his path to dominion over the whole of Erilan.
Sequel to “Arcana,” “Drakespawn” is the second book in the Rings of Silver cycle that concludes with “Daemon Glaive,” expanding the depth and intricacy of the epic fantasy set within the magical realm of Erilan.
Published by Page Publishing, John P.R. Hughes’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Drakespawn: Rings of Silver” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
