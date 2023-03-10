Author John P.R. Hughes’s New Book, “Drakespawn,” is the Second Exciting Volume in His Riveting Rings of Silver Trilogy

Recent release “Drakespawn: Rings of Silver,” from Page Publishing author John P.R. Hughes, is an action-packed return to the island continent of Ockland, where heroes Ronan, Hart, Ash, and Blackthorn reunite for a perilous journey across the sea, where they join King Patrick and his allies in a quest to defeat the Daemon King in his evil quest for dominion over all Erilan.