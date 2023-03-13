Author Torella Elaine’s New Book, "Impractical Justice," is a Poignant Work Based on the Flawed and Complex Justice System in the State of New Jersey

Author Torella Elaine’s new book, “Impractical Justice,” takes readers on a journey through the impractical “justice” of the complicated New Jersey courts, which often results in miscarriages of justice. The malpractices of the system have been going on for decades, with no end in sight.