Author Torella Elaine’s New Book, "Impractical Justice," is a Poignant Work Based on the Flawed and Complex Justice System in the State of New Jersey
Author Torella Elaine’s new book, “Impractical Justice,” takes readers on a journey through the impractical “justice” of the complicated New Jersey courts, which often results in miscarriages of justice. The malpractices of the system have been going on for decades, with no end in sight.
New York, NY, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Torella Elaine, a prisoner in the state of New Jersey, has completed the new book “Impractical Justice”: a compelling work that discusses wrongful convictions of innocent men.
Elaine writes, “When you watch the news and see innocent people being released from prison after doing decades of their life behind the wall, ‘it’s not a gimmick.’ The question is why? Who’s responsible? Is it racism? How often do you see any other race outside of Negro’s who were wrongfully convicted and released after serving majority of their lives in prison?”
Published by Page Publishing, Torella Elaine’s informative work offers a look into real cases to shed light on the injustice that results from malpractice that has been transpiring for decades and still exists today.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Impractical Justice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Elaine writes, “When you watch the news and see innocent people being released from prison after doing decades of their life behind the wall, ‘it’s not a gimmick.’ The question is why? Who’s responsible? Is it racism? How often do you see any other race outside of Negro’s who were wrongfully convicted and released after serving majority of their lives in prison?”
Published by Page Publishing, Torella Elaine’s informative work offers a look into real cases to shed light on the injustice that results from malpractice that has been transpiring for decades and still exists today.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Impractical Justice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories