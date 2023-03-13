Author Jeanne McGowan Sheehan’s New Book, "Theater Kids: The One Where They All Become Friends," is a Heartwarming Coming-of-Age Story Following Three Middle Schoolers

Recent release “Theater Kids: The One Where They All Become Friends,” from Page Publishing author Jeanne McGowan Sheehan, introduces Mindy, Kimmy, and Sonia, who are beginning the summer between seventh and eighth grade. None of them are feeling very good about it.