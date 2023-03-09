Author Kathryn Tassinari Claywell’s New Book, "This Is Who I Am," Explores the Fears Young Children Often Feel of Not Being Accepted by People on the First Day of School
Recent release “This Is Who I Am,” from Covenant Books author Kathryn Tassinari Claywell, follows a young boy on his first day of school who wonders if people will dislike him just for being who he is. Drawing on her years of experience as an educator, Claywell discusses common anxieties students have on their first day of school to encourage young readers to be themselves and always try their best.
Alton, IL, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kathryn Tassinari Claywell, a loving mother of three who earned a master’s degree in special education and dual certification in elementary and secondary education, has completed her new book, “This Is Who I Am”: a charming tale that follows a young boy on his first day of school, and explores his worries that people may not like him due to his behavioral and learning issues that make him unique.
“Children are excited about the first day of school, meeting their teachers, and making new friends. Yet many children have concerns as they begin their journey,” writes Claywell. “This book asks you to walk in the shoes of a young boy who experiences his real concerns as he begins his first day of school. His struggles with learning and behavior are genuine, as well as his desire to be liked and accepted.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathryn Tassinari Claywell’s new book is inspired by the many children the author taught over the course of her career teaching in the public school system and their stories, struggles, and triumphs that touched the author’s heart.
With vibrant artwork by the author’s niece Emilie to bring Claywell’s story to life, “This Is Who I Am” is the perfect tale for parents and guardians alike to connect with younger readers to help assuage their fears about their first day of school and teach them that simply being true to themselves is the best way to achieve success in life.
Readers can purchase “This Is Who I Am” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Children are excited about the first day of school, meeting their teachers, and making new friends. Yet many children have concerns as they begin their journey,” writes Claywell. “This book asks you to walk in the shoes of a young boy who experiences his real concerns as he begins his first day of school. His struggles with learning and behavior are genuine, as well as his desire to be liked and accepted.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathryn Tassinari Claywell’s new book is inspired by the many children the author taught over the course of her career teaching in the public school system and their stories, struggles, and triumphs that touched the author’s heart.
With vibrant artwork by the author’s niece Emilie to bring Claywell’s story to life, “This Is Who I Am” is the perfect tale for parents and guardians alike to connect with younger readers to help assuage their fears about their first day of school and teach them that simply being true to themselves is the best way to achieve success in life.
Readers can purchase “This Is Who I Am” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories