Author Kathryn Tassinari Claywell’s New Book, "This Is Who I Am," Explores the Fears Young Children Often Feel of Not Being Accepted by People on the First Day of School

Recent release “This Is Who I Am,” from Covenant Books author Kathryn Tassinari Claywell, follows a young boy on his first day of school who wonders if people will dislike him just for being who he is. Drawing on her years of experience as an educator, Claywell discusses common anxieties students have on their first day of school to encourage young readers to be themselves and always try their best.