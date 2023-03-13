Author Mike Ferguson’s New Book, “The Shaney Incidents,” is Fast-Paced Thriller Following a Team of Investigators on a Mission to Solve an Eerie Paranormal Mystery
Recent release “The Shaney Incidents,” from Page Publishing author Mike Ferguson, is a riveting work of fiction introducing John Thornton, a Center City, Oklahoma detective on a race to neutralize a dangerous spirit haunting a home for the elderly in a neighboring suburb. This spellbinding paranormal adventure is the first in his exciting new Confidential Encounters crime fiction series.
Midwest City, OK, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mike Ferguson, a retired law enforcement officer and great-grandfather who served twenty-five years with the Oklahoma City Police Department and a Purple Heart recipient for his service during the Vietnam War and has been happily married for thirty-five years to his soul mate, Laura, has completed his new book, “The Shaney Incidents”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until the satisfying conclusion.
John Thornton returns home wounded from the war in Iraq, suffering post-traumatic stress disorder from his combat experiences and attending the United States Homeland Security School before returning to his job as a detective with the Center City, Oklahoma Police Department. When a very strange haunting of a local elderly ladies’ home and three suspicious deaths occur in Shaney, Oklahoma, a suburb of Center City, it becomes apparent the current investigation authority of the Center City Police Department cannot solve these cases. John Thornton serves as a liaison between the US Department of Homeland Security and the Center City Police Department and makes a plea to a retired United States senator Nathaniel Andrews for help, which brings him, Robbie Jensen (US DHS medical examiner), Sofia Clark (a CIA agent), and Dr. Lisa Wayne (psychiatrist) together to form a specialized US DHS Special Investigations Division into existence to work these cases under the authority of the United States Department of Homeland Security. Although John does not believe in the paranormal, what he experiences firsthand changes his mind. However, even with this group, with the aid of the Oklahoma Paranormal Research Association, the investigations are still very dangerous for all. The tension is high for everyone as the tasks become much more dangerous, both physically and psychologically. The solving of these cases, however, makes the risks all that more important to the US DHS Special Investigations Division team members to save innocent lives.
Published by Page Publishing, Mike Ferguson’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid mystery readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Shaney Incidents” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
