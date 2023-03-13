Author Mike Ferguson’s New Book, “The Shaney Incidents,” is Fast-Paced Thriller Following a Team of Investigators on a Mission to Solve an Eerie Paranormal Mystery

Recent release “The Shaney Incidents,” from Page Publishing author Mike Ferguson, is a riveting work of fiction introducing John Thornton, a Center City, Oklahoma detective on a race to neutralize a dangerous spirit haunting a home for the elderly in a neighboring suburb. This spellbinding paranormal adventure is the first in his exciting new Confidential Encounters crime fiction series.