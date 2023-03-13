Stephen Seccombe’s New Book, "Memories," is a Fascinating Collection of Standout Moments and Experiences from the Author’s Long and Storied Life
Recent release “Memories,” from Page Publishing author Stephen Seccombe, is an exciting new book that brings together small and fragmented memories from the author’s life that hold endless value and significance.
Nathrop, CO, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Seccombe, a former engineer and UCLA graduate, has completed his new book, “Memories”: a gripping assortment of exceptional circumstance and times in the author’s life that are worth sharing.
Seccombe writes, “The book recounts events in the life of the author and relatives from his crib to the present, with experiences in flying, camping, hunting, schooling, engineering, patent law, and evangelism—a quite varied combination.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Seccombe’s captivating tale gathers some important and poignant moments in the author’s life. Stephen’s writing brings a tenderness to the memories that he still holds onto. Each chapter celebrates a special memory that Stephen holds. He writes about his life with a loving directness that is sure to hold the reader’s attention throughout the whole book.
Stephen is now in his eighties and has seen so much of life. He uses this book to reflect and share all the things that he has been through and learned. Readers get to hear all about Stephen’s life, from birth to present day. Following along with his life and journey is sure to make readers reflect on their own life and memories.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Memories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
