Grand Opening Celebration Launches HME Home Health’s Sixth Location
North Vancouver, Canada, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- British Columbia’s largest and fastest-growing independent home-medical equipment supplier – HME Home Health Ltd. – celebrated the grand opening of their sixth location in North Vancouver on Monday, March 6, 2023.
“We were thrilled to welcome North Shore dignitaries and community members to assist our HME family in celebrating the opening of our North Vancouver Store, located at 1484 Rupert Street,” said Robert Boscacci, Co-Founder and CEO.
“HME has strong roots on the North Shore, where we have been a Palliative Program provider for many years,” said Cameron Fleming, Co-Founder, and CIO. “We are thrilled to provide enhanced access and service for our existing North Shore clients. In addition, we look forward to expanding HME’s community connections across North and West Vancouver, as well as in Lions Bay, Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton – and beyond.”
The original HME store and warehouse is in Richmond, with new locations opened in recent years in Victoria, Surrey, Nanaimo, and Kelowna.
An immense array of mobility devices and medical equipment is available from HME, including wheelchairs, power chairs, walkers, hospital beds, mattresses, other durable medical equipment, stairlifts and vertical platform lifts, ramps, and other installed products.
The company operates with six distinct divisions – Rehab Products, Accessibility, Pediatrics, Long-Term Care, Corporate Programs, and a Contractor Division – each of which is staffed by trained, dedicated, and compassionate professionals.
HME’s Vice-President of Sales, Michelle Harvey, is a trained Occupational Therapist with over a decade of experience in the mobility and accessibility industry. “HME’s North Vancouver location is our new Pediatrics’ Hub. It will house our contracted Provincial CMEDs pediatric equipment loan program,” she said, “I can say that the entire HME team is tremendously excited to help serve the families of the North Shore and beyond from this new location.”
Nicole Saxvik, a Senior Sales Representative with HME, and a North Vancouver native, echoed those comments. “I’m really looking forward to working at our new site, which will feature a custom fitting room, pediatric and adult equipment, and full accessibility,” she said.
Jeff Lang, Sales Manager, noted that the North Shore is home to the Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh First Nation. “HME has a valued working relationship with many First Nations communities, and we look forward to building new relationships with the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh communities from HME’s new North Vancouver office.”
HME Home Health, a Canadian-owned company, has over 110 staff working out of over 75,000 square feet of office and warehouse space across B.C.
Contact
Shirley Le
604-821-0075
www.hmebc.com
