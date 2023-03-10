Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Announces "QuickWeigh"- the First Digital PSI Gauge & Scale Combination for Tractor and Trailer Air-Ride Suspensions

Air-Weigh is introducing the first digital PSI gauge and scale combination for tractor and trailer air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh. QuickWeigh is a digital PSI gauge out of the box, which easily converts to a scale with single and dual point calibration.