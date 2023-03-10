Ligia Chirivi Giraldo’s "La Negra" Reflects on a Life Filled with Hurdles and Inspiration
New York, NY, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ligia Chirivi Giraldo, an effective storyteller, has completed her new book, “La Negra”: a story of a woman who grew up without receiving the love of her family. It’s a compelling tale of a woman who learned to embrace her peculiarity and not mind other people’s perceptions of her.
“This is a history from real life? How many readers will identify with this after reading the book? Memories are the links that form the chains of those moments lived.
“These memories, some scary or chilling; They are the ones who shaped the life of 'La Negra.' A life lived with bare skin and narrated in the same way.
“The writer: Imaginarily she took off her clothes; in order to be able to tell this story as it was.
“The reason for writing this book is to lift the veil of indifference that covers the lives of qualified ‘outsiders’; the intention is to show what a life lived was like.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ligia Chirivi Giraldo’s riveting narrative refuses to gloss over the challenges and difficulties of those who are labeled “weird” in the society.
This read is both heartrending and motivating. Surely, a masterpiece of its own.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “La Negra” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
