Author Russell Carter’s Book, "Clear Truth," is a Riveting Memoir of His Formative Years & His Torturous Descent Into a Gambling Addiction That Changed His Life Forever
Recent release “Clear Truth,” from Page Publishing author Russell Carter, is a deeply personal reflection on his life journey from his boyhood drive to achieve a new high score in a video game to a full-blown gambling addiction that ultimately led to crime, despair, and incarceration.
Sumter, SC, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Russell Carter, a South Carolina native, has completed his new book, “Clear Truth”: a candid confessional sharing his deepest fears, anguish, and a fervent hope for a brighter future.
The author writes, “There are crossroads in everyone’s life where a decision is made—affecting everything that follows.
The author writes, “In ‘Clear Truth,’ I’ll be sharing my life journey through these crossroads with you. This isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do because it reveals many personal details, never-before discussed: gambling, deceit, betrayal, and crime.
“I believe this writing is essential for the healing of others, as well as myself; therefore, it’s a decision which I will never regret.”
Published by Page Publishing, Russell Carter’s engrossing book is a candid and evocative memoir of the challenges, fears, and consequences of self-destructive behaviors that have derailed a once-promising life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Clear Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
