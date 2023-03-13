Author Kevin Miller’s New Book, "Wigs on the Green: And Other Stories," is an Enthralling Collection of Historical Fiction Shorts Covering Little-Known Subjects
Recent release “Wigs on the Green: And Other Stories,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kevin Miller, is an interesting anthology of historical fiction stories that, while only loosely based on actual events, never contradict known historical facts.
Winston Salem, NC, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Miller, who is a musician, puppeteer, and sculptor, has completed his new book, “Wigs on the Green: And Other Stories”: an extraordinary collection of short historical fiction stories focusing on lesser-told stories and subjects.
The centerpiece story of this collection delves into the earliest known gangs of London and their hold on the populace, a trend that would continue with the Five Points Gangs in the years to come.
Author Kevin Miller worked for the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Georgia, from 1982 until 1987 as a puppeteer and toured nationally with the UNIMA-award-winning Jottay Theater. He was an early member of the Experimental Puppet Theater (XPT) and has also worked with Bread and Puppet. In San Francisco, he founded the short-lived Puppet Probe Productions. He has recorded musical compositions at Mitch Easter’s Drive-In Studio in Winston-Salem with his groups the Brothers Grim, and the Deadbeat Orchestra. The Deadbeats were selected for the New Music Seminar (NMS) in 1993 and performed at the NMS festival. He became a certified braillist in 2012 and has work in the Library of Congress. He currently transcribes books for Aloha Braille.
Miller writes, “Samuel Horsey was an irascible, foul-smelling, dishonest, legless lushington. He trolled the London streets in his beggar’s sledge, a distinctly tumbledown model, panhandling and accosting strangers for a bob to fund his intemperance. Sam wanted to forget who he was and what fate had deprived him. A two-horse post chaise with postillion and four aboard had crushed his legs as a child, and a brutal surgery had removed the useless limbs. He propelled himself by his rear wheels like a manual wheelchair, but on declines he used a sawed-off cane to row himself down the cobbled roads. Alcoholism had led him to soil his own cart on occasion, but Sam rowed himself through others’ waste every day, and it covered the underbelly of his cart with a permanent crust. The city’s filth had led to a great cholera epidemic the year before.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Miller’s one-of-a-kind work offers memorable, engrossing stories that draw the attention of readers. Never contradicting known facts of history, Miller’s collection introduces readers to the fascinating stories of little-known subjects.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Wigs on the Green: And Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing 866-315-2708
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Page Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Page Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Page Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
The centerpiece story of this collection delves into the earliest known gangs of London and their hold on the populace, a trend that would continue with the Five Points Gangs in the years to come.
Author Kevin Miller worked for the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Georgia, from 1982 until 1987 as a puppeteer and toured nationally with the UNIMA-award-winning Jottay Theater. He was an early member of the Experimental Puppet Theater (XPT) and has also worked with Bread and Puppet. In San Francisco, he founded the short-lived Puppet Probe Productions. He has recorded musical compositions at Mitch Easter’s Drive-In Studio in Winston-Salem with his groups the Brothers Grim, and the Deadbeat Orchestra. The Deadbeats were selected for the New Music Seminar (NMS) in 1993 and performed at the NMS festival. He became a certified braillist in 2012 and has work in the Library of Congress. He currently transcribes books for Aloha Braille.
Miller writes, “Samuel Horsey was an irascible, foul-smelling, dishonest, legless lushington. He trolled the London streets in his beggar’s sledge, a distinctly tumbledown model, panhandling and accosting strangers for a bob to fund his intemperance. Sam wanted to forget who he was and what fate had deprived him. A two-horse post chaise with postillion and four aboard had crushed his legs as a child, and a brutal surgery had removed the useless limbs. He propelled himself by his rear wheels like a manual wheelchair, but on declines he used a sawed-off cane to row himself down the cobbled roads. Alcoholism had led him to soil his own cart on occasion, but Sam rowed himself through others’ waste every day, and it covered the underbelly of his cart with a permanent crust. The city’s filth had led to a great cholera epidemic the year before.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Miller’s one-of-a-kind work offers memorable, engrossing stories that draw the attention of readers. Never contradicting known facts of history, Miller’s collection introduces readers to the fascinating stories of little-known subjects.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Wigs on the Green: And Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing 866-315-2708
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Page Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Page Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Page Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories