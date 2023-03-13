Author Skip Van Rensalier’s New Book, “U.C.A.P.: Up Close and Paterson,” is a Beautiful Love Letter to the City of Paterson, Told by the Author and Other Fellow Citizens

Recent release “U.C.A.P.: Up Close and Paterson,” from Page Publishing author Skip Van Rensalier, is a collection of stories from various citizens of Paterson, New Jersey, that explores the pride they hold for their city. Each story reveals a deep bond each citizen shares with Paterson, and the incredible city Paterson has become through the efforts of those that call it home.