Author Skip Van Rensalier’s New Book, “U.C.A.P.: Up Close and Paterson,” is a Beautiful Love Letter to the City of Paterson, Told by the Author and Other Fellow Citizens
Recent release “U.C.A.P.: Up Close and Paterson,” from Page Publishing author Skip Van Rensalier, is a collection of stories from various citizens of Paterson, New Jersey, that explores the pride they hold for their city. Each story reveals a deep bond each citizen shares with Paterson, and the incredible city Paterson has become through the efforts of those that call it home.
Paterson, NJ, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Skip Van Rensalier, a lifelong resident of Paterson, New Jersey, and a member of the First A.M.E. Zion Church, who worked as a school social worker for thirty-seven years before retiring, has completed his new book, “U.C.A.P.: Up Close and Paterson”: a fascinating overview of the city of Paterson, New Jersey, as told through a collection of stories from past and present residents about their lives as a Patersonian.
“Paterson is the third largest city in the state of New Jersey,” writes Van Rensalier. “It is the home of Larry Doby (the first African American baseball player to play in the American League in 1947), the world-famous comedian Lou Costello, the Great Falls National Historic Park, the Huntoon-Van Rensalier underground railroad site, the Hinchliffe Stadium (where many teams from the old Negro Baseball League played, including the New York Black Yankees), and the first submarine, which was invented and manufactured by John Holland, a Paterson schoolteacher.
“But the lifeblood of Paterson are the ones who proudly call themselves Patersonians. These are the people who were born, raised, lived, worked, played, or raised their own families in Paterson.
“In ‘UCAP: Up Close and Paterson,’ you will hear from a small sampling of current and former residents who comprise the ethnic, socioeconomic, cultural, political, and religious diversity that is Paterson, New Jersey. Through their personal stories, you will get a brief glimpse into the soul of the city dubbed the Silk City.
“And even with their contrasting and oftentimes very candid views of how different Paterson is now compared to when they grew up, there’s no denying the love and pride they have for the city they call home, ‘P-Town!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Skip Van Rensalier’s captivating tale reveals to readers the true spirit and passion that drives Paterson, New Jersey, bringing the city to life through the eyes of those that live it each and every day through poignant and deeply personal stories of its citizens.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “U.C.A.P.: Up Close and Paterson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
