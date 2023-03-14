Author Tony Smith’s New Book, "Skunch and Us: A Rooster Tale," is a Charming Bird’s-Eye View of Life for a Young Rooster Learning How to Take Care of Himself & His Flock

Recent release “Skunch and Us: A Rooster Tale,” from Page Publishing author Tony Smith, is a lighthearted yet poignant short story, introducing a young rooster as he learns to navigate the many dangers of the yard beyond the henhouse from his father, who also encourages him to never give up on his dream of flying.