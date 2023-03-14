Author Tony Smith’s New Book, "Skunch and Us: A Rooster Tale," is a Charming Bird’s-Eye View of Life for a Young Rooster Learning How to Take Care of Himself & His Flock
Recent release “Skunch and Us: A Rooster Tale,” from Page Publishing author Tony Smith, is a lighthearted yet poignant short story, introducing a young rooster as he learns to navigate the many dangers of the yard beyond the henhouse from his father, who also encourages him to never give up on his dream of flying.
Midlothian, TX, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tony Smith, a world traveler and poetry-lover, who was born and raised in Arkansas where he developed a lifelong love of all things related to nature, has completed his new book, “Skunch and Us: A Rooster Tale”: a heartwarming first-person narrative from the perspective of a rooster as he comes into his own.
Growing up and seeing things from a rooster’s point of view, Skunch has had to deal with the disappointment of learning the truth, the frustration of loss, and unfair life. But not giving up, he believes he can maybe reach his dreams or, at least, fly a little.
Published by Page Publishing, Tony Smith’s engrossing book is an delightful tale for animal lovers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Skunch and Us: A Rooster Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
