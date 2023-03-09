HealthONE to Host Virtual AFib Event
Free event will provide important education and awareness.
Denver, CO, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is the most common arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, that occurs in individuals. AFib can lead to blood clots, stroke and even heart failure. More than 450,000 hospitalizations each year across the nation are a result of AFib and upwards of 158,000 deaths as well.
Thanks to advancements in treatment and community education about the importance of identifying AFib symptoms, a diagnosis is treatable. HealthONE and the American Heart Association are working together to bring AFib education to the community. This free, virtual event, led by Jason Huang, MD, FACC, FHRS with Denver Heart physician practice, will offer participants education about:
· What is AFib?
- The warning signs
- The risk factors
- How AFib is treated
When: Thursday, March 30 at 11:30 AM MST
Where: Virtual
How to register: http://bit.ly/DenverHeart-Afib
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
