Ed Banks’s Newly Released "My Life, My Dreams, My Desires: No Deposit, No Return" is an Enjoyable Memoir That Offers Insight and Wisdom on Building a Life of Success
“My Life, My Dreams, My Desires: No Deposit, No Return,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ed Banks, brings readers a deeply personal look into the key moments that have shaped the authors determination, faith, and drive to achieve a life of fulfillment.
Cadiz, OH, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Life, My Dreams, My Desires: No Deposit, No Return”: a thoughtful look back on life’s challenges and victories. “My Life, My Dreams, My Desires: No Deposit, No Return” is the creation of published author, Ed Banks, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who spent over thirty-two years in management positions while holding titles such as a maintenance supervisor, production manager, and director of operations in the health management industry. He holds both an associate degree in business management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is a forty-one-year licensed basketball official, and once officiated both baseball and football. Banks was born in West Virginia as the first male born to a family of nineteen children, all born to the same parents.
Banks shares, “The title of the manuscript is a direct reflection on how I achieved a desired work and personal life, and what I achieved from the content of my dreams. What I did achieve took work on my part that sometimes-required years of dedication. What I wanted, what I worked for - always resembled 'No Deposit, No Return!'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ed Banks’s new book will entertain readers while imparting sound advice based in faith.
Banks shares in hope of aiding others in their pursuit of a satisfying life experience as he recounts the steps needed to build and nurture both personal and career success.
Consumers can purchase “My Life, My Dreams, My Desires: No Deposit, No Return” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Life, My Dreams, My Desires: No Deposit, No Return”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
