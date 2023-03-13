Ed Banks’s Newly Released "My Life, My Dreams, My Desires: No Deposit, No Return" is an Enjoyable Memoir That Offers Insight and Wisdom on Building a Life of Success

“My Life, My Dreams, My Desires: No Deposit, No Return,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ed Banks, brings readers a deeply personal look into the key moments that have shaped the authors determination, faith, and drive to achieve a life of fulfillment.