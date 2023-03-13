Francita Brown Gasche’s Newly Released "Through the Mist of Memory" is a Fascinating Examination of the Author’s Spiritual Journey
“Through the Mist of Memory,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Francita Brown Gasche, is an exciting memoir that examines strange occurrences and twists of fate that expose memories of lives long past.
Wauseon, OH, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Through the Mist of Memory”: a gripping look into deeply personal moments of spiritual realization. “Through the Mist of Memory” is the creation of published author Francita Brown Gasche, who was raised on a small twenty-five-acre farm in Dover Township, Fulton County, Ohio. She attended the Wauseon Exempted School District. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 1961 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering and worked for Boeing Scientific Research Laboratories in Seattle, Washington, for nearly ten years. Francita married Delmer Gasche in 1967. They moved to a farm outside Morenci, Michigan, in 1972. Francita retired as director of the Wauseon Public Library in 2001 after twenty-eight years.
Gasche shares, “All the numinous events hidden safely from ridicule, criticism, and disbelief bubbled up from deep in my heart when my childhood friend died in 1985. The voices, visions, sighting, and apparitions throughout my life clamored acknowledgement. Gossamer threads anchored to my life fabric at various points in my life told vignettes of mysteries about which I wondered.
“After he started school, he changed from a happy little boy to one depressed and afraid. Though I asked, he would not tell me what happened, only snippets plus a warning to me before I started school. He was particularly afraid to go to the outhouse alone because of a phantom. We had appendectomies within a week in 1947 and spent five days in the hospital together. He was in the children’s ward and I in the women’s ward.
“The epiphany after Johnny’s death was the most wonderful and horrendous event of my life. It answered questions for which I needed answers plus information I did not contemplate. When his spirit came to me, explained and verified his words and actions in childhood, it was apparent all I had been a witness to needed to be revealed.
“The mysteries disclosed must be open to others. Just as I needed more information, some other soul may need the information I can offer. This is my purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Francita Brown Gasche’s new book will fascinate readers as they journey with Francita into her most challenging and cherished memories.
Consumers can purchase “Through the Mist of Memory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through the Mist of Memory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
