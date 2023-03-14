Bill Pendziwiatr’s Newly Released "No Way Jose" is an Entertaining Story of Two Young Friends and an Unexpected Meeting with the Local Police
“No Way Jose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Pendziwiatr, is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that finds two young boys on an adventure to explore an abandoned house. They get caught up in a dangerous situation between the local police, a gang of bullies and thieves and a frightened elderly lady who lives next door to the abandoned house.
Nescopeck, PA, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “No Way Jose”: an important discussion on doing the right thing. “No Way Jose” is the creation of published author Bill Pendziwiatr, a dedicated husband and retired music teacher who toured with the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame musical group, United Sound. Pendziwiatr and his wife have owned and operated a school of horsemanship since 1974.
Pendziwiatr shares, “Several decades ago, before cell phones, electronic tablets, computers, and video games, children would play outside. Fresh air, exercise, bicycles, and playgrounds were part of their everyday routine. The two nine-year-old boys were always looking for new places to explore. They were good kids, but sometimes they made wrong choices.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Pendziwiatr’s new book will captivate young imaginations as they explore the neighborhood with Dave and Greg.
Pendziwiatr offers young readers a unique adventure with an important message within the pages of his flagship children's book.
Consumers can purchase “No Way Jose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Way Jose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
