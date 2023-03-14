Bill Pendziwiatr’s Newly Released "No Way Jose" is an Entertaining Story of Two Young Friends and an Unexpected Meeting with the Local Police

“No Way Jose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Pendziwiatr, is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that finds two young boys on an adventure to explore an abandoned house. They get caught up in a dangerous situation between the local police, a gang of bullies and thieves and a frightened elderly lady who lives next door to the abandoned house.