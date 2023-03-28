Grace Peeler’s Newly Released "That I May Know Him" is an Encouraging Message of Hope for Anyone Living with a Chronic Condition
“That I May Know Him,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Peeler, is a comforting and compassionate collection of devotions that can aid readers in keeping the faith during times of struggle and overwhelming challenge.
Stevensville, MT, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “That I May Know Him”: a powerful reminder of God’s unending grace. “That I May Know Him” is the creation of published author Grace Peeler.
Peeler shares, “When our life is turned upside down, how do we respond? We do not have control over certain circumstances in our lives, but we can control how we respond to those circumstances. So often, when we think of our lives as being turned upside down, we have actually been set on the right path to becoming who God intended for us to be. While trials and sufferings are hard, the truth remains that we, on our own, would not choose to follow close to Jesus to dwell in the secret place of the Most High.
“Grace’s hope is that through this book, others who are living with chronic conditions will find the same hope in Jesus that she has found. Follow along for forty days of learning how to view our circumstances through the eyes of Jesus as we learn to allow Jesus to make something beautiful from the ashes of our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Peeler’s new book will bring readers a helpful daily dose of food for thought for moments of uncertainty.
Peeler draws from her own personal struggles to bring readers facing similar challenges a heartfelt message of hope and compassion within the pages of her first published work.
Consumers can purchase “That I May Know Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “That I May Know Him,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peeler shares, “When our life is turned upside down, how do we respond? We do not have control over certain circumstances in our lives, but we can control how we respond to those circumstances. So often, when we think of our lives as being turned upside down, we have actually been set on the right path to becoming who God intended for us to be. While trials and sufferings are hard, the truth remains that we, on our own, would not choose to follow close to Jesus to dwell in the secret place of the Most High.
“Grace’s hope is that through this book, others who are living with chronic conditions will find the same hope in Jesus that she has found. Follow along for forty days of learning how to view our circumstances through the eyes of Jesus as we learn to allow Jesus to make something beautiful from the ashes of our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Peeler’s new book will bring readers a helpful daily dose of food for thought for moments of uncertainty.
Peeler draws from her own personal struggles to bring readers facing similar challenges a heartfelt message of hope and compassion within the pages of her first published work.
Consumers can purchase “That I May Know Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “That I May Know Him,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories