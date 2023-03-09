Skyward Credit Union Announces New Vice President of Operations
Amanda Tate has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for Skyward Credit Union. Amanda joined the staff at Skyward Credit Union in 2010 as a teller and has grown with the credit union to the positions of Member Service Leader and Supervisor. She is also the BSA officer.
Wichita, KS, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Skyward Credit Union announced today it has appointed a new Vice President of Operations. Amanda Tate will assume responsibilities immediately.
Amanda Tate joined the staff at Skyward Credit Union in 2010 as a teller and has grown with the credit union to the positions of Member Service Leader and Member Service Supervisor. She is also currently the credit union’s BSA officer.
Prior to joining the team at Skyward, Tate was in property management. Currently she and her husband are small business owners in Wichita. “We pride ourselves on calling this city our home!” says Tate.
In the position of Vice President of Operations, Tate will ensure that operations are being conducted in accordance with credit union policies and procedures. She will also strategically analyze and develop new processes for staff in their commitment to providing Skyward members exceptional products and services while exceeding expectations.
“We are excited to have Amanda as our new VP of Operations and look forward to the contributions she will make to the future of Skyward,” said Kevin Wilmoth, President.
About Skyward Credit Union
Founded in 1941, Skyward Credit Union serves the employees and retirees of Textron Aviation, their family members, former employees and retirees of Cessna Aircraft Company and Beechcraft Corporation, along with and various aviation support subsidiaries and members of the Kansas Aviation Museum. Skyward has over $380 million in assets, serving over 19,000 members, with locations in Wichita, Kansas and Independence, Kansas.
Amanda Tate joined the staff at Skyward Credit Union in 2010 as a teller and has grown with the credit union to the positions of Member Service Leader and Member Service Supervisor. She is also currently the credit union’s BSA officer.
Prior to joining the team at Skyward, Tate was in property management. Currently she and her husband are small business owners in Wichita. “We pride ourselves on calling this city our home!” says Tate.
In the position of Vice President of Operations, Tate will ensure that operations are being conducted in accordance with credit union policies and procedures. She will also strategically analyze and develop new processes for staff in their commitment to providing Skyward members exceptional products and services while exceeding expectations.
“We are excited to have Amanda as our new VP of Operations and look forward to the contributions she will make to the future of Skyward,” said Kevin Wilmoth, President.
About Skyward Credit Union
Founded in 1941, Skyward Credit Union serves the employees and retirees of Textron Aviation, their family members, former employees and retirees of Cessna Aircraft Company and Beechcraft Corporation, along with and various aviation support subsidiaries and members of the Kansas Aviation Museum. Skyward has over $380 million in assets, serving over 19,000 members, with locations in Wichita, Kansas and Independence, Kansas.
Contact
Skyward Credit UnionContact
Lisa Townsend
(833)759-1941
www.skywardcu.com
Lisa Townsend
(833)759-1941
www.skywardcu.com
Categories