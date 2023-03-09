Axiomtek Collaborate with Hailo and Innovatrics to Offer Comprehensive Edge AI Vision Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek partners with Hailo and Innovatrics to offer Edge AI vision solutions including facial recognition and processing biometric operations for the upcoming Embedded World tradeshow in Germany.
City of Industry, CA, March 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is excited to collaborate with Hailo and Innovatrics to empower edge AI systems via an advanced edge AI processor and a face recognition engine, delivering incredible performance with greater energy efficiency for biometric operations. At the upcoming Embedded World tradeshow, we will be demonstrating our live comprehensive edge AI vision solution featuring Axiomtek’s RSC101 powered by the Hailo-8™ AI processor and integrated with SmartFace Embedded by Innovatrics. Their experts will answer any of your questions. Don’t miss out. Come visit them at Embedded World 2023 in Nuremberg, March 14-16 (Axiomtek: hall 1, booth 1-330; Hailo: hall 1, booth 1-140).
Their AI expertise provides deep integration through comprehensive selection of hardware, software, and systems in face access control and public security applications to assist the customer in fast time-to-market. Axiomtek’s RSC101 is a fanless edge AI vision system with superior AI computing performance offering flexible storage, remote access, and rugged design. It is powered by a Hailo-8™ processor with a leading AI chip to generate faster and deeper machine learning algorithms through the solid architecture of neural networks. Meanwhile, this edge AI vision system has integrated with SmartFace Embedded by Innovatrics, a facial recognition engine that simultaneously allows multiple video streams while processing precise intensive biometric operations. These seamless combinations lead AI vision applications to a full scale in more productivity and sustainability while operating at lower costs.
“We are excited to collaborate in developing advanced applications further with Hailo and Innovatrics that take AI vision at the edge to the next level. With full integration, it creates considerable advantages in computing performance, installation, and maintenance with well-rounded service,” says Ken Pan, the senior AI product manager and head of the RISC business development division at Axiomtek.
For more product information or customizable services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
