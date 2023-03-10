AAEON’s MIX-Q670A1 Brings 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Power to the Mini-ITX Form Factor
Elite processing, connectivity, and graphics mean the MIX-Q670A1 Mini-ITX offer maximum performance.
Taipei, Taiwan, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading producer of industrial motherboards, has announced the release of the MIX-Q670A1, the most advanced Mini-ITX board it has ever produced. The first AAEON solution across any of its product ranges to support both 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3/Pentium®/Celeron® processors (formerly Alder Lake-S and Raptor Lake-S respectively), the MIX-Q670A1 harnesses up to 24 cores, 32 threads, and a host of peripheral technologies including Intel vPro®, Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost, and Intel® UHD Graphics 770.
AAEON believe the MIX-Q670A1 will become the gold-standard for applications requiring real-time, high-performance computing on the edge. Supporting 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz system memory and a PCIe x16 Gen 5 slot, the MIX-Q670A1 offers a 44% increase in memory speed over previous generations. Combining this speed with an I/O consisting of two LAN, two COM, and ten USB ports, the MIX-Q670A1 offers both a wealth of connectors for peripheral devices and real-time data transmittance on the edge for smart city applications.
Via its support for both 12th and 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, the MIX-Q670A1 hosts a variety of Intel technologies, such as Intel® Deep Learning Boost and the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit for greater optical inspection and image processing capabilities. Subsequently, AAEON’s precisely designed display interface featuring two HDMI and two DP ports, and either LVDS or eDP gives users the capacity to support four simultaneous 4K displays.
The MIX-Q670A1 is now in mass production and available for order, with pricing dependent on SKU.
For more information about the MIX-Q670A1, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
