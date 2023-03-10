Miller Architects & Builders Starts Construction on SoRoc on Maine
Miller Architects & Builders is proud to be partnering with Northland, a national real estate private equity firm that acquired the 186-unit community. They look forward to delivering exceptionally built apartments completing the vision for SoRoc on Maine.
Saint Cloud, MN, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Construction is underway in Rochester, MN, on a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine. Once completed, the 380 total units will operate jointly across five buildings on approximately 13 acres.
Miller Architects & Builders is proud to be partnering with Northland, a national real estate private equity firm that acquired the 186-unit, garden-style community in February 2022. Northland owns and operates a diversified multifamily portfolio that includes more than 26,000 apartments in 15 states.
SoRoc on Maine’s expansion covers roughly six acres across two three-story buildings. The expansion to SoRoc on Maine will bring a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom homes. The new units will complement the community’s existing Class-A homes and feature nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, bespoke shaker-style millwork, stainless steel appliances, solid-surface quartz countertops, and modern tile backsplashes. Select units will also offer walk-out, ground-floor patios, and upper-floor balconies. The project will also bolster SoRoc on Maine’s existing amenities with additional studio space to complement the clubhouse’s fitness area and heated parking garages in each new building.
Miller Architects & Builders looks forward to delivering exceptionally built apartments completing the vision for SoRoc on Maine. Miller is providing construction management services. Residents of the new units are expected to be welcomed to the community in early 2024.
Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com.
Contact
Denise Schnettler
320.251.4109
www.millerab.com
