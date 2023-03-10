BLVD Builders Set to Open New Community in Aurora
Aurora, CO, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Colorado-based BLVD Builders announced that it will open for sales in its new community in Aurora--Kingston Court.
Kingston Court features a new collection of 14 stylish, modern, lock and leave paired homes that are a perfect complement to an incredible convenient location. Kingston Court residents may walk to nearby shopping, dining and entertainment, in addition to popular parks and recreation areas.
The new Kingston Court community is located in a quaint, established neighborhood that is conveniently located 15 minutes to Anschutz Medical Campus and Veterans Affairs Medical Center and 30 minutes to Denver International Airport. The neighborhood also has easy access to Cherry Creek, Lowry and Downtown Denver, minutes from I-225 and I-70.
Kingston Court has four newly designed two-story floor plans that range from 1,492 to 1,882 square feet with features such as 2-4 bedrooms, 2-car garages, two-story living spaces, covered patios, main floor primary bedroom and so much more. Prices for the homes begin in the $500,000s.
“Served by the exceptional Cherry Creek School District, Kingston Court has something for everyone, featuring four thoughtfully designed floor plans you’re sure to love coming home to every day,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders.
For more information on available homes or to make an appointment at the sales center, visit www.BLVDbuilders.com or call 720-788-1367.
About BLVD Builders
BLVD Builders is a local Denver boutique home builder founded in 2014. Its mission is building higher-quality homes, in highly sought-after places, with higher-than-average standards. BLVD Builders is estimated to generate $4.8 million in annual revenues. BLVD Builders is currently building homes in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora, as well as in Hillside Crossing, a 55+ community in Castle Rock.
