Author Bubba Bala’s New Book, "The Boy Called Blinky," Follows a Young Boy Named Blinky Who Uses His Powerful Gift of Granting Wishes to Spread Joy and Happiness
Recent release “The Boy Called Blinky,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bubba Bala, is an adorable tale that centers around a special boy named Blinky who holds a special gift that allows him to grant anyone's wish. Using this power, Blinky must fulfill his mission of making every child he meets happy and sets off on an exciting adventure to do so.
New York, NY, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bubba Bala, a proud father of three and grandfather of four who resides in upstate New York and works two full-time jobs that he loves, has completed his new book, “The Boy Called Blinky”: a charming tale of a young boy who has a special power to make anyone’s wish come true.
“My book is about a young boy called Blinky who moved around from town to town, from city to city, and from state to state, and the one thing about Blinky was he was far different from other children,” writes Bala.
“He was special. He was not like any of the other boys and girls. He was special in a very different way. For you see, he had a very uncanny and unusual ability—he could fulfill wishes, and that was his primary purpose. Wherever he found himself at the time, he had to make sure that the children he encountered daily, whether it be while in school, at the park, on the sidewalk as he would be heading home, or at a baseball game, his sole purpose was to make sure that the children around him were happy.
“As you embark upon this journey, you will discover why and how he was different from the other boys and girls, and you will also see just how he went about fulfilling those wishes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bubba Bala’s delightful tale is an imaginative journey that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow Blinky on his mission to satisfy the wishes of all the children he meets. With vibrant artwork and unforgettable characters to help bring Bubba Bala’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit “The Boy Called Blinky” over and over again to revisit the magic and adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Boy Called Blinky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
