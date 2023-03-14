Author Bubba Bala’s New Book, "The Boy Called Blinky," Follows a Young Boy Named Blinky Who Uses His Powerful Gift of Granting Wishes to Spread Joy and Happiness

Recent release “The Boy Called Blinky,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bubba Bala, is an adorable tale that centers around a special boy named Blinky who holds a special gift that allows him to grant anyone's wish. Using this power, Blinky must fulfill his mission of making every child he meets happy and sets off on an exciting adventure to do so.