Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K)’s New Book, “Know-How of Branding Products and Services in the Digital Space,” is a Helpful Guide to Enhancing Business Online

Recent release “Know-How of Branding Products and Services in the Digital Space,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K), is an informative look at successful strategies for marketing a business in the current digital age. Nathan teaches readers how to harness the global reach of the Internet with strong and recognizable branding.