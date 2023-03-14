Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K)’s New Book, “Know-How of Branding Products and Services in the Digital Space,” is a Helpful Guide to Enhancing Business Online
Recent release “Know-How of Branding Products and Services in the Digital Space,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K), is an informative look at successful strategies for marketing a business in the current digital age. Nathan teaches readers how to harness the global reach of the Internet with strong and recognizable branding.
Columbia, MO, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K), an author with over four decades of experience in marketing research and entrepreneurship, has completed his new book, “Know-How of Branding Products and Services in the Digital Space”: a revealing exploration into what makes a business stand out on the vast World Wide Web. His other published works include “Entrepreneurship Education Enriches Entrepreneurial Management in Digital Age” and “Global Market/Marketing Research in 21st Century and Beyond.”
“The advent of the Internet and social media has transformed the global business world in which your company/business enjoys worldwide visibility undreamed of a few decades ago,” says Nathan. “However, you need to be more careful in choosing and protecting your trademarks and brands. This book furnishes an excellent step-by-step approach for registering a trademark, brand name, and branding a product or service of your company or business.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dan Vivek Nathan, MBA, MSc, B.A, FCIM (U.K)’s enlightening tale was written with marketing and brand management professionals in mind. Nathan offers readers a roadmap to branding in the modern digital world. With double master’s degrees and a professional postgraduate diploma in marketing management, the author possesses a unique and duly informed insight into branding a business in an online era.
Naming one’s company, service, or product often plays an important role in its success or failure. Many businesses fall short when selecting a name, and in the digital age, branding is everything. Poor choices of trademarks or too many similarities can even lead to entrepreneurs facing legal repercussions. Dipping into his plethora of knowledge, Nathan provides readers with an outline for choosing strong, effective, and legally defensible brand names.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “Know-How of Branding Products and Services in the Digital Space” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
