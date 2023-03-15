Author Bryce Bland’s New Book, "Keep Your Head High Eyes Wide Open You Will See All," is a Fantasy Romance Novel That Follows the Story of Allie and Jake
Recent release “Keep Your Head High Eyes Wide Open You Will See All,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bryce Bland, is a spellbinding romance novel that tells the enthralling love story of Allie and Jake.
Shelbyville, IL, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bryce Bland, a graduate of Winford High School who has the Credentials of Ministry with the Universal Life Church of Monastery, has completed her new book, “Keep Your Head High Eyes Wide Open You Will See All”: a gripping and potent novel that takes readers along for Allie and Jake’s unforgettable love story.
Author Bryce Bland was born in British Columbia, Canada, but she now resides in Illinois. She loves art and music and especially loves animals. One day, she took to writing out an idea she had, and this book was the final result. She hopes to inspire people and continues working on her next book.
Bland writes, “It was a cold night when Allie went to the barn to see Miracle. Miracle always seemed to make Allie feel better. ‘Miracle, what am I supposed to do?’ Miracle nudged Allie with her nose. ‘Miracle, please, I need your help. I never thought about being with a boy until later in life, but these feelings I have for Jake…I can’t help it. I wonder if Jake feels the same way?’ Miracle stomped her foot in frustration. ‘Oh, come on Miracle.’”
She continues, “'Allie?' Allie turned around in shock, for Jake was standing there. ‘Oh my God, how long have you been standing there and what did you hear?’ ‘Well, I heard enough.’ Allie’s face went beet red, she could not look at him. Allie could hear him getting closer until Jake was right in front of her. ‘Allie, listen please. I myself cannot stop these feelings and if you leave your family and friends that you love so much…have you really thought what it will do to them? Not even including me.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bryce Bland’s engrossing work invites readers to discover whether Allie and Jake will end up together.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “Keep Your Head High Eyes Wide Open You Will See All” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories