Mansi Khandekar’s New Book, "Should Have Never," is a Captivating Thriller Following Two Women as They Begin to Unravel Dark Secrets Collected by a Mysterious Stalker
Recent release “Should Have Never,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mansi Khandekar, is an intriguing mystery about an unlikely duo, Preeti Singh and Madison Kenner, as they bond over the trauma of having a shared stalker who presents them with boxes filled with their deepest, darkest family secrets.
Norristown, PA, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mansi Khandekar, a talented seventeen-year-old writer who surrounds herself with books more than people, has completed her new book, “Should Have Never”: a gripping and exciting novel filled with blackmail, intrigue, and betrayal.
“Some secrets are to be taken to the grave, but what if they start crawling out?” asks author Mansi Khandekar. “Preeti Singh and Madison Kenner—two contrasting personalities, strangers—knit together into chaos after an encounter at the graveyard with the rather eccentric Meredith Lesley, who doesn’t exist legally. After the encounter, Meredith vanishes into thin air as if she never existed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mansi Khandekar’s absorbing tale follows Preeti Singh and Madison Kenner as they grapple with Meredith Lesley’s disappearance. Shortly after Meredith vanished, the women find red parcels on their doorsteps filled with dark secrets and unspoken truths. Shaken up, they come to the realization that someone has been stalking them for years.
But not everything in the box makes sense. That is, until a fire breaks out and a faceless corpse is left on the porch. This series of traumatic events brings Preeti closer to Madison as sins from their past are revealed. They are followed by a chain of lies and betrayal that start to fall apart beneath them, and the new friends struggle to keep their heads above water. Who is behind this elaborate blackmail? And more pressingly, where in the world is Meredith Lesley?
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Should Have Never” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Some secrets are to be taken to the grave, but what if they start crawling out?” asks author Mansi Khandekar. “Preeti Singh and Madison Kenner—two contrasting personalities, strangers—knit together into chaos after an encounter at the graveyard with the rather eccentric Meredith Lesley, who doesn’t exist legally. After the encounter, Meredith vanishes into thin air as if she never existed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mansi Khandekar’s absorbing tale follows Preeti Singh and Madison Kenner as they grapple with Meredith Lesley’s disappearance. Shortly after Meredith vanished, the women find red parcels on their doorsteps filled with dark secrets and unspoken truths. Shaken up, they come to the realization that someone has been stalking them for years.
But not everything in the box makes sense. That is, until a fire breaks out and a faceless corpse is left on the porch. This series of traumatic events brings Preeti closer to Madison as sins from their past are revealed. They are followed by a chain of lies and betrayal that start to fall apart beneath them, and the new friends struggle to keep their heads above water. Who is behind this elaborate blackmail? And more pressingly, where in the world is Meredith Lesley?
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Should Have Never” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories