Mansi Khandekar’s New Book, "Should Have Never," is a Captivating Thriller Following Two Women as They Begin to Unravel Dark Secrets Collected by a Mysterious Stalker

Recent release “Should Have Never,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mansi Khandekar, is an intriguing mystery about an unlikely duo, Preeti Singh and Madison Kenner, as they bond over the trauma of having a shared stalker who presents them with boxes filled with their deepest, darkest family secrets.