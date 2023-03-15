Author Douglas Jones’ New Book, "Cherished Memories of Long Ago," is the Story of the Author’s Life Born in California All the Way to His Military Service and Beyond
Recent release “Cherished Memories of Long Ago,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Douglas Jones, is the story of a boy born in California and raised in Kentucky who joined the military.
Auburn, CA, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Jones has completed his new book, “Cherished Memories of Long Ago”: an autobiographical tale that follows the author’s life from his birth in a small California town, raised by his grandparents; he recollects and follows his own life from those simple times and forward until his eventual move to Kentucky where his life truly kicked into motion.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Jones’ reflective journey goes on to talk about all the key events of his life, from earning an education to joining the military, and his time serving both at home and overseas and how all of these events truly came together to change his life for the better.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cherished Memories of Long Ago” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
