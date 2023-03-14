Author Richard Szymanski’s New Book, "Astronaut Wives Recipes," Provides Readers with the Knowledge to Craft Recipes That Astronauts Enjoyed Together with Their Families
Recent release “Astronaut Wives Recipes: Recipes from Out of This World,” from Page Publishing author Richard Szymanski, is a fascinating collection of recipes from the 70s that were popular and well-loved amongst astronauts and their families. Each recipe is easy-to-follow for chefs of all experiences to create and will give readers the chance to eat like many early astronauts once did.
Conroe, TX, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Szymanski, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and founder of Micrographics, has completed his new book, “Astronaut Wives Recipes: Recipes from Out of This World”: a cookbook inspired by recipes from the wives of astronauts that helped to nourish and feed those who traveled amongst the stars.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Szymanski graduated from Northwestern University and completed six years in the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged at the end of a six-year career. Following his service in the Navy, Szymanski founded Micrographics, where he pioneered the use of computers for the printing and publishing industry and earned national reputation for his knowledge of computerizing typesetting, magazine, book, and newspaper layout.
Szymanski also served as vice president technical director of World Book Encyclopedia Science Service, where he participated in, as well as supervised, the photo coverage of numerous manned space launches at Cape Kennedy, the first heart transplant performed in Houston, Texas, and other major technological breakthroughs in science, physics, and medicine working with such notables as Jane Goodall, Dr. Debakey, Dr. Cooley, and Dr. Teller.
Szymanski shares, “Inside this book, you will find a wonderful collection of recipes from astronaut’s wives from 1968–1978, starting with the Apollo 11 Mission all the way through Apollo 17. These recipes were favorites of the astronauts and their families.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Szymanski’s recipes will not only take readers back in time to experience the cuisine of the 1970s but provide meals that will delight dinner guests of all backgrounds.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Astronaut Wives Recipes: Recipes from Out of This World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Szymanski graduated from Northwestern University and completed six years in the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged at the end of a six-year career. Following his service in the Navy, Szymanski founded Micrographics, where he pioneered the use of computers for the printing and publishing industry and earned national reputation for his knowledge of computerizing typesetting, magazine, book, and newspaper layout.
Szymanski also served as vice president technical director of World Book Encyclopedia Science Service, where he participated in, as well as supervised, the photo coverage of numerous manned space launches at Cape Kennedy, the first heart transplant performed in Houston, Texas, and other major technological breakthroughs in science, physics, and medicine working with such notables as Jane Goodall, Dr. Debakey, Dr. Cooley, and Dr. Teller.
Szymanski shares, “Inside this book, you will find a wonderful collection of recipes from astronaut’s wives from 1968–1978, starting with the Apollo 11 Mission all the way through Apollo 17. These recipes were favorites of the astronauts and their families.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Szymanski’s recipes will not only take readers back in time to experience the cuisine of the 1970s but provide meals that will delight dinner guests of all backgrounds.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Astronaut Wives Recipes: Recipes from Out of This World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories