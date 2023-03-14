Katie’s New Book, "Mr. C. and Luz Fly Helicopter 9," Follows Three Boys and Their Grandfather as They Encounter the Litterbug's Return and Seek Help from Special Friends
New York, NY, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Katie, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has worked as a passionate educator with over twenty-five years of experience of owning a preschool childcare learning center, has completed her most recent book, “Mr. C. and Luz Fly Helicopter 9”: a charming tale that follows a grandfather and his grandsons that require the emergency services of Mr. C and Luz after finding a litterbug at the local hardware store.
When Jaxon, Kai, and Julian head to the hardware store with their grandpa, they are surprised by a litterbug on the loose that’s making a mess and wreaking havoc everywhere it goes. As they make their escape, Jaxon’s finger gets caught in the car door, and they rush to get help from Mr. C and Luz and their nifty green helicopter.
Published by Fulton Books, Katie’s book is the latest entry in the author’s “Litterbug Chronicles” and encourages readers of all ages to learn how they can better care for the planet. Full of suspense and dynamic characters, “Mr. C. and Luz Fly Helicopter 9” is sure to delight young readers and leave them eager for more exciting adventures with the Green Team.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mr. C. and Luz Fly Helicopter 9” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
