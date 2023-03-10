Black Belt Community Foundation Head Start Launches Spring 2023 Recruitment
Selma, AL, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Black Belt Community Foundation Head Start schools have launched their spring season recruitment. For each of the four Alabama counties that BBCF Head Start serves (Choctaw, Dallas, Marengo, and Wilcox) there will be open to the public recruiting events occurring on the schedule below. BBCF Head Start representatives are looking forward to connecting with interested parents in person to answer any questions and to help with an easy enrollment. These events are organized chronologically:
· Marengo County - Note new location & time due to expected rainy weather: Friday, Mar. 10, 12Noon - 2PM CT
G.P. Austin Head Start, 717 Martin Luther King Drive, Linden, AL
· Wilcox County: Tuesday, Mar. 14, 10AM – 12 Noon, CT
Freewill Head Start, 68 Hawthorne Street, Camden, AL
· Choctaw County: Wednesday, Mar. 15, 10AM – 12 Noon, CT
Choctaw County Elementary School, 201 Tom Orr Drive, Butler, AL
· Dallas County: Friday, Mar. 17, 10AM – 12 Noon, CT
Easter Seals Head Start, 2096 B Citizens Parkway, Selma, AL
If interested parents cannot make it to a local event but are interested to enroll children in BBCF Head Start, or if they have any questions, parents are encouraged to contact Ms. Judith Hardy, BBCF Head Start’s Family Service Coordinator at (334) 349 - 0372.
To download all community recruiting event flyers with information, please visit BBCF’s website at: https://blackbeltfound.org/headstart/
