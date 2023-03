Black Belt Community Foundation Head Start Launches Spring 2023 Recruitment

Selma, AL, March 10, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Black Belt Community Foundation Head Start schools have launched their spring season recruitment. For each of the four Alabama counties that BBCF Head Start serves (Choctaw, Dallas, Marengo, and Wilcox) there will be open to the public recruiting events occurring on the schedule below. BBCF Head Start representatives are looking forward to connecting with interested parents in person to answer any questions and to help with an easy enrollment. These events are organized chronologically:· Marengo County - Note new location & time due to expected rainy weather: Friday, Mar. 10, 12Noon - 2PM CTG.P. Austin Head Start, 717 Martin Luther King Drive, Linden, AL· Wilcox County: Tuesday, Mar. 14, 10AM – 12 Noon, CTFreewill Head Start, 68 Hawthorne Street, Camden, AL· Choctaw County: Wednesday, Mar. 15, 10AM – 12 Noon, CTChoctaw County Elementary School, 201 Tom Orr Drive, Butler, AL· Dallas County: Friday, Mar. 17, 10AM – 12 Noon, CTEaster Seals Head Start, 2096 B Citizens Parkway, Selma, ALIf interested parents cannot make it to a local event but are interested to enroll children in BBCF Head Start, or if they have any questions, parents are encouraged to contact Ms. Judith Hardy, BBCF Head Start’s Family Service Coordinator at (334) 349 - 0372.To download all community recruiting event flyers with information, please visit BBCF’s website at: https://blackbeltfound.org/headstart/