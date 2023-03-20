Tough Stand on Insurance Fraud Earns Experts National Recognition
Protecting Insurers, Stakeholders and the Consumer from Insurance Fraud Earns Agency
Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc., experts in the location and collection of online content supporting the defence of fraudulent insurance claims, announced today that its Social Media and Open Source Investigations was named winner of Corporate Vision’s 2023 Canadian Business Award. These awards delve into the top industries, regions, executives, and developments spearheading both current and future growth in Canada’s dynamic business landscape.
“We are very pleased that our Social Media and Open Source Investigations has been recognized as a best in class solution within the private investigation sector,” said Frank Cutruzzola, President and Director of Cyber Investigations. “It is only because of the dedication of our team members across all departments that positions us to impact insurance fraud and intersecting crimes as we do."
Judged by an independent panel of five on client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, customer feedback and business performance; W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. has been recognized for leading by the premise of quality and customer experience with their Social Media and Open Source Investigations. With their capabilities having significantly evolved over the years, W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. continues to add value to the management of insurance claims that have triggered red flags due to potential insurance fraud. “This award assures both our team and the clients we serve nationally, that we are on the right path as we continue to expand our impact on insurance fraud into the United States, as well internationally,” said Frank Cutruzzola.
About W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc.
Working collaboratively with insurers, industry partners and stakeholders, W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. employs qualified expert staff along with an infrastructure of processes and technology, to have a direct impact on insurance fraud and protect the consumer. For more information email info@w3irg.com
“We are very pleased that our Social Media and Open Source Investigations has been recognized as a best in class solution within the private investigation sector,” said Frank Cutruzzola, President and Director of Cyber Investigations. “It is only because of the dedication of our team members across all departments that positions us to impact insurance fraud and intersecting crimes as we do."
Judged by an independent panel of five on client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, customer feedback and business performance; W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. has been recognized for leading by the premise of quality and customer experience with their Social Media and Open Source Investigations. With their capabilities having significantly evolved over the years, W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. continues to add value to the management of insurance claims that have triggered red flags due to potential insurance fraud. “This award assures both our team and the clients we serve nationally, that we are on the right path as we continue to expand our impact on insurance fraud into the United States, as well internationally,” said Frank Cutruzzola.
About W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc.
Working collaboratively with insurers, industry partners and stakeholders, W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc. employs qualified expert staff along with an infrastructure of processes and technology, to have a direct impact on insurance fraud and protect the consumer. For more information email info@w3irg.com
Contact
W3 Intelligence Research Group Inc.Contact
Frank Cutruzzola
647-948-5864
https://w3irg.com/
Frank Cutruzzola
647-948-5864
https://w3irg.com/
Categories