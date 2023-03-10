Surface Protection Provider Builders Site Protection Has Relocated
Leading surface protection provider Builders Site Protection has relocated to a new location. Relocating within in the city of Bend Oregon, this new location allows Builders Site Protection to continue to grow while maintaining existing relationships with local customers.
Bend, OR, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of surface protection products, Builders Site Protection, has completed a relocation to a new address in Bend, Oregon. This new location affords Builders Site Protection additional space to continue providing surface protection and dust control products, and the room necessary to continue growing in the future.
As of March 6, Builders Site Protection has begun operating out of a new location. Remaining in Bend, Oregon, many customers will continue to benefit from paying no sales tax on orders. In addition, the Central Oregon location continues to ensure short shipping times and reliable freight lanes across the entire West Coast. Furthermore, to ensure a seamless transition for customers Builders Site Protection’s mailing/billing address has remained unchanged.
Builders Site Protection has been providing builders and remodelers with surface protection and dust control supplies since 2004. They have several award-winning products designed to protect expensive finishes during the construction process. Builders Site Protection is known for construction protection products such as DoorGuard™, tub protection, carpet films, hardwood floor protection and much more.
For more information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products, please call Steven Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit Builders Site Protection’s website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned provider of surface protection, dust control, and lead containment supplies. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the limited selection of surface protection products available for the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com.
As of March 6, Builders Site Protection has begun operating out of a new location. Remaining in Bend, Oregon, many customers will continue to benefit from paying no sales tax on orders. In addition, the Central Oregon location continues to ensure short shipping times and reliable freight lanes across the entire West Coast. Furthermore, to ensure a seamless transition for customers Builders Site Protection’s mailing/billing address has remained unchanged.
Builders Site Protection has been providing builders and remodelers with surface protection and dust control supplies since 2004. They have several award-winning products designed to protect expensive finishes during the construction process. Builders Site Protection is known for construction protection products such as DoorGuard™, tub protection, carpet films, hardwood floor protection and much more.
For more information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products, please call Steven Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit Builders Site Protection’s website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned provider of surface protection, dust control, and lead containment supplies. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the limited selection of surface protection products available for the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Contact
Builders Site ProtectionContact
Steven Ley
541-633-7793
www.buildsitepro.com
Visit the Builders Site Protection Blog: www.buildsitepro.blogspot.com
Steven Ley
541-633-7793
www.buildsitepro.com
Visit the Builders Site Protection Blog: www.buildsitepro.blogspot.com
Categories