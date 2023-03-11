Reducing Credit Card Debt to "Zilch"
ZilchWorks, a debt reduction software developer since 1990, has released an updated version of its rapid reduction program for paying off credit cards. The software called Zilch, quickly and easily organizes debts into a simple monthly payment plan which shows how to pay off debt months or years ahead of schedule.
Marstons Mills, MA, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ZilchWorks, a debt reduction software developer since 1990, has released an updated version of its rapid reduction program for paying off credit cards. The software called Zilch, quickly and easily organizes debts into a simple monthly payment plan which shows how to pay off debt months or years ahead of schedule.
"There is no quick fix that will make credit card debt go away," explains Michael J. Riley, the retired United States Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant who owns and operates ZilchWorks. "Getting out of debt is a difficult climb. Zilch provides a no-nonsense road map showing consumers how to get their credit card debt under control."
Zilch takes the information about credit card debt (balances, payments, interest rates) and turns it into a monthly payment plan that shows how much to pay each creditor every month. The software lets you choose between a debt paydown strategy of "Avalanche" highest interest rate first, or "Snowball" quickest to be paid off first.
Zilch lets you add a monthly accelerator called "pledge money," which is extra money available each month, that reduces interest penalties, and the time it takes to paydown debt. Zilch also has a feature called "dial-a-date," which lets you determines how quickly to get out of debt; for example, twelve, eighteen, or twenty-four months. The shorter the duration you choose, the larger the amount of monthly pledge money is required.
The Zilch Standard software runs on Windows 8/10/11, and costs $39.95 (US) for a single-user license. A trial version of the software is available for download. For more information, visit https://zilchworks.com/zilch-standard.asp.
About ZilchWorks:
Since 1990, ZilchWorks has been developing software and eBooks that teach the payment snowball method for eliminating credit card debt. In addition to Zilch Standard, the company also offers an eBook called Credit Card Math, an easy-to-use guide for understanding and managing credit card debt. The company also offers Debt Manager Professional, a powerful application for financial counselors that makes it easy to work with clients to develop custom debt management plans.
For more information about all the company's debt reduction tools, visit https://zilchworks.com/.
Contact:
Michael Riley
rileymj@zilchworks.com
