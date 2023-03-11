Live the Stryker Experience at the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place next month from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. The 2-day event will include everything from a free PNC Kids’ Run and Health Expo on Saturday, to the highly popular Stryker Experience, and runs through iconic landmarks like the WMU football stadium, and more during the main race day event on Sunday. Plus, two newly added spirit stations: the Pickle Pit and the Donut Point for tons of family fun.