Live the Stryker Experience at the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place next month from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. The 2-day event will include everything from a free PNC Kids’ Run and Health Expo on Saturday, to the highly popular Stryker Experience, and runs through iconic landmarks like the WMU football stadium, and more during the main race day event on Sunday. Plus, two newly added spirit stations: the Pickle Pit and the Donut Point for tons of family fun.
Kalamazoo, MI, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be returning next month from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, 2023 with great new activities for everyone to enjoy. Event kickoff includes the free PNC Kid’s 1K and Ascension Borgess Health Expo on Saturday, followed by the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K walk/run–which will all take place on Sunday, April 23,2023.
For the first time ever, the marathon will include a run through Western Michigan University’s football stadium, the Stryker Instruments Campus, the Portage Bicentennial Trail and near other iconic landmarks like the Kalamazoo AirZoo. It will also continue to feature popular mile marker stops such as the Bacon Station and the Gummy Bear Forest; and incorporate two new stations: the Pickle Pit and Donut Point.
“We want wellbeing to thrive at Stryker and in the communities we serve. Once again, we are excited to partner and support the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon. This important community event provides a platform to celebrate and cheer on all those taking next steps and running toward wellness. We look forward to seeing you at the finish line!,” said Dylan Crotty, president, Stryker Instruments.
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon’s main race events: the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K will start and finish at the Stryker Experience on Water St and Edwards Street.
Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium and the newly added Donut Point spirit station are located near mile 2 of the route along with the Bacon Station near mile 6, and finally heading towards Burdick St. for a final boost of energy at the Pickle Pit; and the Kalamazoo Mall for the finish line at Stryker Experience.
The Stryker Experience finish line celebration is free and open to the general public with activities the entire community can enjoy. Some highlights include food trucks and vendors, a DJ, kids face painting and balloon artists, photobooths; and its signature cheering station complete with beverages for adults over 21, courtesy of sponsor Imperial Beverage and Short's Brewing.
“This year we wanted to create an event that centered around the community as a whole, and not just running and walking participants, in order to give the entire family fun things to do while they are out supporting family members and friends that may be participating in the main race events,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, the Marathon’s main sponsor.
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Event Kickoff: 9:00a.m.
--Kids’ 1K: 10:00a.m.
https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/kidsrun
Sunday, April 22,2023
--Full Marathon: 7:30am
https://zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/marathon
--Half Marathon: 7:35am
https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/half-marathon
--5K Walk/Run: 7:55am
https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/5k
--10K: 8:00am
https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/10k
About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that attracts participants from all over the U.S. by “Driving a Healthy Community” in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, and 1K Kids Run; as well as a health expo.
Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor. 2023 will mark the event’s 42nd anniversary and the return of the full marathon, after its omission in 2022.
All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.
Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water station, 5K participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station. All participants can experience the Pickle Pit before heading to the finish line at the Stryker Experience in Downtown Kalamazoo.
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan.
For the first time ever, the marathon will include a run through Western Michigan University’s football stadium, the Stryker Instruments Campus, the Portage Bicentennial Trail and near other iconic landmarks like the Kalamazoo AirZoo. It will also continue to feature popular mile marker stops such as the Bacon Station and the Gummy Bear Forest; and incorporate two new stations: the Pickle Pit and Donut Point.
“We want wellbeing to thrive at Stryker and in the communities we serve. Once again, we are excited to partner and support the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon. This important community event provides a platform to celebrate and cheer on all those taking next steps and running toward wellness. We look forward to seeing you at the finish line!,” said Dylan Crotty, president, Stryker Instruments.
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon’s main race events: the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K will start and finish at the Stryker Experience on Water St and Edwards Street.
Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium and the newly added Donut Point spirit station are located near mile 2 of the route along with the Bacon Station near mile 6, and finally heading towards Burdick St. for a final boost of energy at the Pickle Pit; and the Kalamazoo Mall for the finish line at Stryker Experience.
The Stryker Experience finish line celebration is free and open to the general public with activities the entire community can enjoy. Some highlights include food trucks and vendors, a DJ, kids face painting and balloon artists, photobooths; and its signature cheering station complete with beverages for adults over 21, courtesy of sponsor Imperial Beverage and Short's Brewing.
“This year we wanted to create an event that centered around the community as a whole, and not just running and walking participants, in order to give the entire family fun things to do while they are out supporting family members and friends that may be participating in the main race events,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, the Marathon’s main sponsor.
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Event Kickoff: 9:00a.m.
--Kids’ 1K: 10:00a.m.
https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/kidsrun
Sunday, April 22,2023
--Full Marathon: 7:30am
https://zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/marathon
--Half Marathon: 7:35am
https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/half-marathon
--5K Walk/Run: 7:55am
https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/5k
--10K: 8:00am
https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/10k
About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that attracts participants from all over the U.S. by “Driving a Healthy Community” in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, and 1K Kids Run; as well as a health expo.
Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor. 2023 will mark the event’s 42nd anniversary and the return of the full marathon, after its omission in 2022.
All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.
Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water station, 5K participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station. All participants can experience the Pickle Pit before heading to the finish line at the Stryker Experience in Downtown Kalamazoo.
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan.
Contact
Zeigler Automotive GroupContact
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
fm@zeigler.com
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
fm@zeigler.com
Categories