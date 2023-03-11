Saratoga County, NY to Host Online Only Tax Foreclosed Auction
Saratoga Springs, NY, March 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The County of Saratoga, will be holding an online only tax foreclosed auction. The online only auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, will begin on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 12:00:00 pm ET and will begin closing on Friday, March 24, 12:00:00 pm. ET.
There are over 35 + residential, commercial, and vacant lot properties up for auction for this online only event. Among those up for bid are (2) single family residences along the Hudson River and one large 2-story unfinished building across the street from the Hudson River.
Tax-defaulted property auctions help Saratoga County recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status.
“We are thrilled to host this multi property event for Saratoga County,” stated RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager for Auctions International. “The online only platform affords interested bidder’s the convenience of bidding in the comfort of their homes or offices from anywhere in the world. More eyes on the properties, increases the bidding and generates greater revenue for the County.”
To participate in this online auction, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to download both are on the Auctions International website. Once completed, potential bidders must mail their packet (and required documentation) to: Auctions International, Inc., 11167 Big Tree Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online Bidder Registration Packet Due: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 by 4 pm or they will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions. Auctions International is also offering a electronic version of the registration packet for 2023.
For further information and links to the full property list including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item, visit www.SaratogaCoAuction.com. Auctions International’ s main website can be viewed at www.auctionsinternational.com.
RJ Klisiewicz
800-536-1401
www.auctionsinternational.com
RJ Klisiewicz
800-536-1401
www.auctionsinternational.com
