Author Peter Goodfriend’s New Book, "The Little Boys Who Touched the Sky," is About the Magic & Joy That is a Part of Childhood, Especially Spending Time Playing Outside
Recent release “The Little Boys Who Touched the Sky,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Peter Goodfriend, is an original children’s story about three little boys who go outside to swing and use their imaginations to go where no child has gone before.
Clinton, NY, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peter Goodfriend, who grew up in the North Country of New York State, has completed his new book, “The Little Boys Who Touched the Sky”: a delightful and fun children’s story about three little boys whose common experience helps strengthen their brotherly bonds and helps pave the way for future adventures of imagination. The story is expressed in rhyming verse, and the artwork alone stirs the imagination.
Author Peter Goodfriend is a retired Biology teacher, naturalist, active firefighter/EMT, artist, and researcher of inclusions in amber. He wrote this story during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has always endeavored to inspire his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and students to use their imaginations, knowledge, and natural abilities to become their best. He lives with his wife in Upstate New York.
While the story started as a gift to his grandchildren, it quickly evolved into a collaborative effort with his two daughters. His youngest daughter Carrie Goodfriend Gryglik is an interior architect, wife, mother, and a gifted artist. His oldest daughter Kristen Goodfriend is a graphic designer, wife, and a gifted artist. Both reside with their families in the Greater Boston area.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Peter Goodfriend’s happy tale promotes healthy outdoor recreation away from the dominance of electronic devices.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Little Boys Who Touched the Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
