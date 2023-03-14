Author Kelsey Lester’s Newly Released, "Ellee Mae Saves the Day," Follows a Brave Horse Who Rises Up to the Challenge to Save Her Friends Who've Been Left in the Road

“Ellee Mae Saves the Day,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelsey Lester, is an enthralling story that follows an adventurous and fun-loving horse who springs into action after realizing her friends are in trouble. Despite the oncoming danger, Ellie Mae strikes her inner courage to help those in need and ensure everyone's safety.