Author Kelsey Lester’s Newly Released, "Ellee Mae Saves the Day," Follows a Brave Horse Who Rises Up to the Challenge to Save Her Friends Who've Been Left in the Road
“Ellee Mae Saves the Day,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelsey Lester, is an enthralling story that follows an adventurous and fun-loving horse who springs into action after realizing her friends are in trouble. Despite the oncoming danger, Ellie Mae strikes her inner courage to help those in need and ensure everyone's safety.
Brashear, TX, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ellee Mae Saves the Day”: a charming and adorable tale of a brave horse who steps up to help her friends when she sees them in danger. “Ellee Mae Saves the Day” is the creation of published author, Kelsey Lester.
“This book is a fun and rhyming tale about a horse named Ellee Mae, who comes to the rescue of a herd of cows about to get into big trouble!” writes Lester. “Read along with your little one to find out how ‘Ellee Mae Saves the Day’!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelsey Lester’s new book is a thrilling story of courage and friendship that highlights these important virtues for younger readers. With colorful artwork to help captivate one’s heart and imagination, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit “Ellee Mae Saves the Day” over and over again.
Consumers can purchase “Ellee Mae Saves the Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ellee Mae Saves the Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
