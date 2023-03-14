Paula Nations’s Newly Released "A Grandpa-Shirt Idea" is a Fun and Lighthearted Children’s Tale of Youthful Adventure
“A Grandpa-Shirt Idea,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Nations, is a delightful story of two young boys, a tiring hill, and the joy of imagination as summer fun unfolds.
San Antonio, TX, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Grandpa-Shirt Idea”: a humorous juvenile fiction that will delight young imaginations. “A Grandpa-Shirt Idea” is the creation of published author, Paula Nations, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and educator who was born and raised in Pennsylvania and later moved to Texas.
Nations shares, “It is fun to bicycle ride on the hilltop where the wind blows strong all day long. Jack and Simes seldom ride the road that goes round and round, curving in and out, going down, down, down.
“Because Jack and Simes know what goes down, down, down from the hilltop must go up, up, up—pushing the bicycles up, up, up the long winding hill is no fun. Until Grandpa’s shirt makes going up, up, up fun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Nations’s new book brings readers an upbeat narrative shared for the sake of having fun with a good book.
Nations offers a joyous tale of fun in the sun as her flagship children’s tale unfolds for the delight of readers of any age to share.
Consumers can purchase “A Grandpa-Shirt Idea” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Grandpa-Shirt Idea,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
