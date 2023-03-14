Steven Tomasino’s Newly Released "Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory" is a Fresh Take on Classic Biblical Figures

“Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Tomasino, is an enjoyable continuation of the author’s vibrant series that brings Bible stories to life like never before.