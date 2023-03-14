Steven Tomasino’s Newly Released "Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory" is a Fresh Take on Classic Biblical Figures
“Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Tomasino, is an enjoyable continuation of the author’s vibrant series that brings Bible stories to life like never before.
New York, NY, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory”: a delightful adventure that takes readers to the heart of key biblical messages. “Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory” is the creation of published author, Steven Tomasino, a devoted Christian, and beloved son.
Tomasino shares, “Volume 3 finds Steve, the autistic traveler, coming face-to-face with one of his favorite Bible superheroes, Samson the Nazarite. He sees how Samson’s life of disobedience brings judgment on this strong man, then how God’s grace and mercy follow him to the end.
“Steve then meets Ruth and Naomi as he walks through Bible times and discovers God’s redemption for this young widow and her mother-in-law. God’s faithful plan shows His love and care of seemingly unimportant people, which later prove to be a crucial part of His ultimate plan.
“As Steve’s travels continue, a young shepherd boy named David saves him from a big bear with a slingshot. No one believes that this young man would ever amount to much, but God had different plans for the young future king. God’s presence in David’s life gave him victory over the giant Philistine Goliath, and that was just the beginning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Tomasino’s new book delivers the same unique journey that readers came to love in Volume 1 and Volume 2.
Tomasino shares a creative and enjoyable reading experience within the pages of his third installment to the Autistic Traveler series.
Consumers can purchase “Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tomasino shares, “Volume 3 finds Steve, the autistic traveler, coming face-to-face with one of his favorite Bible superheroes, Samson the Nazarite. He sees how Samson’s life of disobedience brings judgment on this strong man, then how God’s grace and mercy follow him to the end.
“Steve then meets Ruth and Naomi as he walks through Bible times and discovers God’s redemption for this young widow and her mother-in-law. God’s faithful plan shows His love and care of seemingly unimportant people, which later prove to be a crucial part of His ultimate plan.
“As Steve’s travels continue, a young shepherd boy named David saves him from a big bear with a slingshot. No one believes that this young man would ever amount to much, but God had different plans for the young future king. God’s presence in David’s life gave him victory over the giant Philistine Goliath, and that was just the beginning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Tomasino’s new book delivers the same unique journey that readers came to love in Volume 1 and Volume 2.
Tomasino shares a creative and enjoyable reading experience within the pages of his third installment to the Autistic Traveler series.
Consumers can purchase “Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 3: Judgment, Redemption, & Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories