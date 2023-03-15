Sam Bailey’s Newly Released "Buckeye Boys" is a Fascinating Firsthand Account of What Life Was Like for the 110th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment
“Buckeye Boys,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam Bailey, is a captivating journey to the past as the author explores the history of a group of men, both young and old, who participated in multiple engagements during the Civil War.
Vero Beach, FL, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Buckeye Boys”: a richly detailed account of Civil War history. “Buckeye Boys” is the creation of published author Sam Bailey, a native of Ohio and dedicated husband who graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1962. After college, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving for four years then retiring as a captain. Bailey returned to Connecticut and received a JD degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.
Bailey shares, “Buckeye Boys is about the 110th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment and its participation in multiple battles in the Civil War from October 1862 to April 9, 1865, when the army of Northern Virginia surrendered. Much detail is derived from a two-volume work by the 110th commander Joseph Warren Keifer entitled Slavery and Four Years of War and the official records of the Union and Confederate armies. Much of John Wesley Warrington’s experiences are attributed to family lore. At age sixteen, when he enlisted, he was the youngest Buckeye in the 110th regiment. Of equal interest are the amazing careers that many Buckeyes experienced as civilians after the war, particularly considering the wounds they had suffered.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam Bailey’s new book is a direct descendent of a member of the Buckeye Boys, John Wesley Warrington, who is the author’s great-grandfather.
Bailey offers a compelling historical biography that is certain to draw in historians with a passion for insight into the Civil War.
Consumers can purchase “Buckeye Boys” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Buckeye Boys,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
