Elbio Suarez’s Newly Released "Impudent" is a Moving Analysis of Faith and the Modern Christian Experience
“Impudent,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elbio Suarez, is a thought-provoking discussion that brings a modern awareness to biblical trials and the relevance held within the current church.
Homestead, FL, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Impudent”: a potent argument for the need for a connection with God. “Impudent” is the creation of published author Elbio Suarez, a dedicated husband and loving father.
Suarez shares, “About three years ago, the Lord put in my heart to write this book. I'm so excited to share it with you. I'm going to take you for a ride, and you are going to love it. You have been probably fighting this thing and you don't even know it. She is everywhere, in the church on the streets, she is all over. She's not the one knocking at your door, you are the one knocking at her door! In this book, I'm going to show you. This not by research, but by experience and revelation of the Holy Spirit. My heart’s desire is to open the eyes of the nations and remove the next veil of the church so we can be delivered and experience God to the fullness of who He is. You will notice that all the evil that is going on in the nations is connected to this witch. One of the things that Papa God holds against us is that we have been allowing her to teach and preach at the church. I will tell you one thing, those that are eating at her table are going down with her, too. This is my prayer for all of the nations of the earth. Lord Jesus bring purity back in the church, bring purity back in the youth, bring us back to the heart of worship. Alignment and obedience are what we need. I pray that a spirit of repentance falls upon the nations to bring cleansing and purification to the church by the blood of Jesus Christ. Watch and pray! Do what Papa God tells you to do and obey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elbio Suarez’s new book encourages obedience to God’s word and an awareness of the dangers of the world.
Suarez offers readers a passionate call to spiritual arms within the pages of this engaging work.
Consumers can purchase “Impudent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Impudent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Suarez shares, “About three years ago, the Lord put in my heart to write this book. I'm so excited to share it with you. I'm going to take you for a ride, and you are going to love it. You have been probably fighting this thing and you don't even know it. She is everywhere, in the church on the streets, she is all over. She's not the one knocking at your door, you are the one knocking at her door! In this book, I'm going to show you. This not by research, but by experience and revelation of the Holy Spirit. My heart’s desire is to open the eyes of the nations and remove the next veil of the church so we can be delivered and experience God to the fullness of who He is. You will notice that all the evil that is going on in the nations is connected to this witch. One of the things that Papa God holds against us is that we have been allowing her to teach and preach at the church. I will tell you one thing, those that are eating at her table are going down with her, too. This is my prayer for all of the nations of the earth. Lord Jesus bring purity back in the church, bring purity back in the youth, bring us back to the heart of worship. Alignment and obedience are what we need. I pray that a spirit of repentance falls upon the nations to bring cleansing and purification to the church by the blood of Jesus Christ. Watch and pray! Do what Papa God tells you to do and obey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elbio Suarez’s new book encourages obedience to God’s word and an awareness of the dangers of the world.
Suarez offers readers a passionate call to spiritual arms within the pages of this engaging work.
Consumers can purchase “Impudent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Impudent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories