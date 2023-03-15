Cynthia McCarty Hatch’s Newly Released "Saiyanna’s Adventures: Saiyanna Gets a Forever Home" is a Charming Story of a Puppy’s Journey to a Forever Home
“Saiyanna’s Adventures: Saiyanna Gets a Forever Home,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia McCarty Hatch, is a celebration of the special place animals hold within one’s life.
Queen Creek, AZ, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Saiyanna’s Adventures: Saiyanna Gets a Forever Home”: a sweet story of a young pup’s dreams of finding a forever home. “Saiyanna’s Adventures: Saiyanna Gets a Forever Home” is the creation of published author Cynthia McCarty Hatch, a retired accounting director, mom, and grandmother. She lives in Central Arizona with her husband and special Ridgeback pooch, Zurie.
Hatch shares, “Saiyanna lives in a beautiful backyard with her mom and eleven siblings!
“They love to run and play, but most of all, they love to snuggle with their mom at night and look at the moon and the stars. Their mom tells them about God and how He loves and takes such good care of them.
“The pups are getting bigger by the day, and their mom begins to talk to them about other people families who would like to adopt a puppy for their very own. They long to adopt a puppy and give them a forever home.
“As Saiyanna snuggles with her mom at night, she begins to wonder if she will be adopted and get a forever home. What will they be like? Will they like to play ball and tag with me in a beautiful backyard? Will God still love me and take good care of me?
“Join Saiyanna as she begins her journey of discovering her forever home!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia McCarty Hatch’s new book will delight young readers as they read along to find out how things end up for sweet Saiyanna.
Hatch provides an engaging juvenile fiction that will tug at the heartstrings as readers think about when they first brought their special pet home.
Consumers can purchase “Saiyanna’s Adventures: Saiyanna Gets a Forever Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saiyanna’s Adventures: Saiyanna Gets a Forever Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
