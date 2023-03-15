Chaplain Cecil Fayard’s Newly Released "The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea" is a Unique Collection of Heartfelt Devotions
“The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Cecil Fayard, is an enjoyable opportunity to sit back and consider God’s word from a fresh perspective.
Ocean Springs, MS, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea”: an inspiring collection of devotions that will empower one in their pursuit of connection with God. “The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea” is the creation of published author Chaplain Cecil Fayard, who was born two miles from the Gulf of Mexico.
Chaplain Fayard served in the US Air Intelligence group in Vietnam and the 49th Fighter Squadron in New Mexico. After his honorable discharge, he attended Mid-Continent University–Beth Haven College, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. He also has a Master of Arts degree from Patriot University and a Master of Divinity degree from Great Plains Divinity School.
In 2019, Chaplain Fayard was honored with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the Chaplains College of the USSC. He has chaplaincy training from Union University, Jackson, Tennessee, and the Maritime Training Center, Houston Texas. He is also a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and of Port Ministries International.
Chaplain Fayard shares, “Seventy-one percent of the earth’s surface is covered by water and 91 percent of the earth’s water is in the oceans of the world.
“Five hundred years ago, 90 percent of everything people needed was delivered by ship. That figure has not changed. The maritime shipping industry is still delivering the bulk of our daily necessities, such as food, automobiles, clothing, etc.
“As a port chaplain, I have met scores of men and women who come to our ports from every corner of the earth. They are the driving force of the world’s economy. These mariners share their stories with me, and I in turn share the good news of Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection with them. The message of the gospel is the greatest story ever told.
“The maritime minutes shared in this book are gleaned from my personnel experience as the son of a shipbuilder and the grandson of a commercial fisherman, as well as from studying the lives seafarers from ancient times to the present.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaplain Cecil Fayard’s new book will encourage the spirit as readers take time to reflect, pray, and give thanks.
Chaplain Fayard draws from a deep faith and a lasting connection with God’s creation to present an exciting and inspiring read.
Consumers can purchase “The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Maritime Minutes: Short Daily Devotionals Pointing Us to the Master of the Sea,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
