Prophetess Rebecca Washington-Ogbebor’s Newly Released "Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle)" is an Inspiring Reflection on a Spiritual Journey
“Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Prophetess Rebecca Washington-Ogbebor, is a fascinating memoir that explores the author’s personal journey along with intriguing family and cultural history.
Oakland, CA, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle)”: an impactful study of a life lived in determination and faith. “Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle)” is the creation of published author Prophetess Rebecca Washington-Ogbebor.
Washington-Ogbebor shares, “Prophetess Rebecca W. Ogbebor was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, though raised in Oakland, California. She was ordained into the ministry under the covering of Living Hope Gospel Ministries International. She received the calling on her life well before that time, which sustained her as she worked in that capacity through Wilsdom African Designs. The profound knowledge bestowed upon her by God through the open visions and revelations and dealing with his people has continuously led her to stand up for what is right within many situations as she continued to work with God’s people all the world over.
“Prophetic Prophetess Rebecca truly believes in being a chosen vessel and prays daily for a master plan to aid her in facilitating growth in our young society to aid them in becoming viable and stable citizens, for they are our future. She can truly say that in remaining true to the calling in her life, it is just as important as the messages written in the book. Things that she could not even begin to perceive with her own mind or comprehend to say that she has seen on her own accord, which has sometimes led her down a very lonely path, but with her faith in tact, it as sustained her.
“From the bayous of Louisiana to the California coasts and Africa, you will be captivated by her faithful walk of faith.
“As you read and take a long, hard look at your own life, know that it has meaning and purpose far beyond what you may perceive on your own. Let your faith take you there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prophetess Rebecca Washington-Ogbebor’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey of personal and spiritual growth.
Washington-Ogbebor shares in hopes of spreading a positive message of the power of faith and to encourage readers to accept God into their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Washington-Ogbebor shares, “Prophetess Rebecca W. Ogbebor was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, though raised in Oakland, California. She was ordained into the ministry under the covering of Living Hope Gospel Ministries International. She received the calling on her life well before that time, which sustained her as she worked in that capacity through Wilsdom African Designs. The profound knowledge bestowed upon her by God through the open visions and revelations and dealing with his people has continuously led her to stand up for what is right within many situations as she continued to work with God’s people all the world over.
“Prophetic Prophetess Rebecca truly believes in being a chosen vessel and prays daily for a master plan to aid her in facilitating growth in our young society to aid them in becoming viable and stable citizens, for they are our future. She can truly say that in remaining true to the calling in her life, it is just as important as the messages written in the book. Things that she could not even begin to perceive with her own mind or comprehend to say that she has seen on her own accord, which has sometimes led her down a very lonely path, but with her faith in tact, it as sustained her.
“From the bayous of Louisiana to the California coasts and Africa, you will be captivated by her faithful walk of faith.
“As you read and take a long, hard look at your own life, know that it has meaning and purpose far beyond what you may perceive on your own. Let your faith take you there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prophetess Rebecca Washington-Ogbebor’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey of personal and spiritual growth.
Washington-Ogbebor shares in hopes of spreading a positive message of the power of faith and to encourage readers to accept God into their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories