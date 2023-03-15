Prophetess Rebecca Washington-Ogbebor’s Newly Released "Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle)" is an Inspiring Reflection on a Spiritual Journey

“Wilsdom, Dominion, and Power: (A Full Circle),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Prophetess Rebecca Washington-Ogbebor, is a fascinating memoir that explores the author’s personal journey along with intriguing family and cultural history.