Okesola Moses Olusola’s Newly Released "Divinity in Leadership: Divinity in Governance" is an Engaging Discussion of God’s Hand Within Government
“Divinity in Leadership: Divinity in Governance,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Okesola Moses Olusola, is a thought-provoking look at key components of leadership and how the divine meshes with the affairs of men.
New York, NY, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Divinity in Leadership: Divinity in Governance”: an articulate and informative study. “Divinity in Leadership: Divinity in Governance” is the creation of published author Okesola Moses Olusola, a dedicated husband and father who serves as a management consultant.
Olusola shares, “The needs of men are insatiable. They are spiritual beings whose needs for existence and sustenance are both tangible and intangible. Therefore, no man in leadership is sufficient to meet the needs of others.
“All men are created in the image of God who knows what they need to time and how best to provide them. It is God that rules in the affairs of men; the lives of every being, their survival, fulfillment, satisfaction, peace, and wellbeing are in His account.
“He knows what is best for every nation, institution, community, and society even in the most turbulent periods. God is critical about leadership in the midst of men; He chooses the best among men who meet His criteria to lead others. Leadership is everything, and everything rests on leadership.
“Therefore, if those who are in positions of leadership in every sphere of human existence are not God’s choice, they will lack wisdom, insight, and direction to provide profitable and sustainable leadership.
“This book focuses on the influence of God in leading men, His choice of men as leaders, the divine purpose of God in leadership, godly criteria for leadership, the woes of ungodly leadership, and biblical records on leadership among men.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Okesola Moses Olusola’s new book will challenge commonly-held beliefs and motivate for positive change in leadership practices.
Consumers can purchase “Divinity in Leadership: Divinity in Governance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divinity in Leadership: Divinity in Governance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Olusola shares, “The needs of men are insatiable. They are spiritual beings whose needs for existence and sustenance are both tangible and intangible. Therefore, no man in leadership is sufficient to meet the needs of others.
“All men are created in the image of God who knows what they need to time and how best to provide them. It is God that rules in the affairs of men; the lives of every being, their survival, fulfillment, satisfaction, peace, and wellbeing are in His account.
“He knows what is best for every nation, institution, community, and society even in the most turbulent periods. God is critical about leadership in the midst of men; He chooses the best among men who meet His criteria to lead others. Leadership is everything, and everything rests on leadership.
“Therefore, if those who are in positions of leadership in every sphere of human existence are not God’s choice, they will lack wisdom, insight, and direction to provide profitable and sustainable leadership.
“This book focuses on the influence of God in leading men, His choice of men as leaders, the divine purpose of God in leadership, godly criteria for leadership, the woes of ungodly leadership, and biblical records on leadership among men.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Okesola Moses Olusola’s new book will challenge commonly-held beliefs and motivate for positive change in leadership practices.
Consumers can purchase “Divinity in Leadership: Divinity in Governance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divinity in Leadership: Divinity in Governance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories