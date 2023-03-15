Dr. Terrance Garrett’s Newly Released "Kingdom of Forgiveness: LET IT GO" is a Scholarly Study of the Power of Forgiveness
“Kingdom of Forgiveness: LET IT GO,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Terrance Garrett, is an engaging examination of the importance of processing and releasing the residual damage from past hurts.
Bloomfield Hills, MI, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Kingdom of Forgiveness: LET IT GO”: a potent discussion that offers readers a clear understanding of the need to accept forgiveness into one’s spiritual plan for growth. “Kingdom of Forgiveness: LET IT GO” is the creation of published author, Dr. Terrance Garrett, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who serves as senior pastor of the Hopewell Church.
Dr. Garrett shares, “Kingdom of Forgiveness gives the reader practical biblical knowledge of God’s pattern for total reconciliation in the community of faith. This book will help one understand the need to let go of past offenses and release the hurt that accompanies unforgiveness. The goal of the book is to communicate steps that will assist in living a life of total forgiveness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Terrance Garrett’s new book will empower readers through relevant scripture and impactful reflection.
Dr. Garrett shares in hope of bringing encouragement to those in need of aid in the pursuit of breaking the bonds of past offenses and step forward in the comfort of forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “Kingdom of Forgiveness: LET IT GO” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kingdom of Forgiveness: LET IT GO”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
