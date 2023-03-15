Angel Kishbaugh’s Newly Released "The Go-to-It Man" is a Heartfelt Celebration of a Lasting Legacy of Helpfulness and Kindness
“The Go-to-It Man,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angel Kishbaugh, is inspired by the author’s late husband who was well known for always being ready to lend a hand to those in need no matter how small or big the task.
Berwick, PA, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Go-to-It Man”: a delightful juvenile non-fiction. “The Go-to-It Man” is the creation of published author Angel Kishbaugh, who has been the Bible Time teacher at Bethany Blessings Preschool/Day Care for twenty-four years. She is also a singer in the Praise Team at Bethany United Methodist Church. Kishbaugh has two children and two granddaughters and was blessed to spend thirty-five years with the love of her life, the “Go-to-It Man.” She currently lives in Pennsylvania with her two loveable dogs.
Kishbaugh shares, “When Paige and Paityn share the good news about receiving the student-of-the-month award at school, it gives their Nana the opportunity to share and remember with them stories about their Pop Pop. Pop Pop is called the ‘Go-to-It Man.’
“Sharing his faith and love for others in kind and caring ways was very important to the ‘Go-to-It Man’ whether it was lending a helping hand, giving a kind word, or welcoming new people to church. He did his best to help others in many ways.
“Join Nana and her girls as they remember and talk about all the ways even the youngest of people can be and show Jesus to others.
“From a smile, a gift to a person in need, to helping someone you see struggling, you just need to notice people.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angel Kishbaugh’s new book features charming artwork crafted by Stephen Portner.
Kishbaugh shares in honor of her late husband in hopes of perpetuating his legacy of hope, faith, and kindness.
Consumers can purchase “The Go-to-It Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Go-to-It Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kishbaugh shares, “When Paige and Paityn share the good news about receiving the student-of-the-month award at school, it gives their Nana the opportunity to share and remember with them stories about their Pop Pop. Pop Pop is called the ‘Go-to-It Man.’
“Sharing his faith and love for others in kind and caring ways was very important to the ‘Go-to-It Man’ whether it was lending a helping hand, giving a kind word, or welcoming new people to church. He did his best to help others in many ways.
“Join Nana and her girls as they remember and talk about all the ways even the youngest of people can be and show Jesus to others.
“From a smile, a gift to a person in need, to helping someone you see struggling, you just need to notice people.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angel Kishbaugh’s new book features charming artwork crafted by Stephen Portner.
Kishbaugh shares in honor of her late husband in hopes of perpetuating his legacy of hope, faith, and kindness.
Consumers can purchase “The Go-to-It Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Go-to-It Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories