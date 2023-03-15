Steven A. Mattson’s Newly Released "The Problem With Infinity" is an Articulate Discussion of What Can be Known of the Universe
“The Problem With Infinity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven A. Mattson, is an engaging discussion of the varying approaches to studying the universe, the debate over whether it is finite or infinite, and the possibility of other life forms being discovered.
Largo, FL, March 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Problem With Infinity”: a compelling scholarly work that examines components of astrophysics and theoretical physics. “The Problem With Infinity” is the creation of published author Steven A. Mattson, who served four years in the United States Air Force where he achieved the rank of sergeant. Having repaired computers in the Strategic Air Command during his service, Mattson decided to learn computer programming as a career. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, majoring in computer and information science from the University of Florida, he worked as a computer systems analyst for thirty-six years before retiring.
Mattson shares, “The Problem with Infinity is a study of the inconsistencies in both astrophysics and theoretical physics concerning the universe and whether it is finite or infinite. The observations and conclusions of scientists, based on their assumptions and calculations, are analyzed and discussed.
“The last three chapters explore the possibilities of extraterrestrial life and whether it may or may not be detectable, provided it exists.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven A. Mattson’s new book is a concise but impactful discussion that will engage and challenge anyone with a passion for the sciences.
Consumers can purchase “The Problem With Infinity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Problem With Infinity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mattson shares, “The Problem with Infinity is a study of the inconsistencies in both astrophysics and theoretical physics concerning the universe and whether it is finite or infinite. The observations and conclusions of scientists, based on their assumptions and calculations, are analyzed and discussed.
“The last three chapters explore the possibilities of extraterrestrial life and whether it may or may not be detectable, provided it exists.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven A. Mattson’s new book is a concise but impactful discussion that will engage and challenge anyone with a passion for the sciences.
Consumers can purchase “The Problem With Infinity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Problem With Infinity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories